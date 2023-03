Samcheok Beach is found immediately to the north of town. The beach has shallow waters, making it popular with families, and there's the usual assortment of motels and restaurants. Bus 11 (₩1800, 20 minutes, five daily) runs from Samcheok’s intercity bus terminal to Samcheok Beach. You can also jump on the train from Samcheok train station; Samcheok Beach station is the next stop along to the north.