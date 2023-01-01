Gangneung Seongyojang

Dating to the late Joseon dynasty, this national cultural property was for 300 years the home of a yangban (aristocratic) family. It was built for a descendant of the brother of King Sejong (the monarch who invented hangeul, the Korean phonetic alphabet), and has been restored in keeping with the original floor plan and architectural style. The complex includes residential quarters, a library and a pavilion overlooking a lotus pond.

It’s very pretty but somewhat lifeless, like a movie set; in fact, a number of Korean films and TV shows have been shot here. The servants quarters have unfortunately been turned into a gift shop, but you can try your hand at some traditional games outside.

To get here, take bus 202 and get off about five minutes after Ojukheon.