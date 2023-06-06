Gangneung

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Traditional gyeongpo pagoda taken near the gyeongpo lake in gangneung, south korea. Taken during summer

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Gangneung (강릉), the largest city on the Gangwon-do coast, hosted many events of the 2018 Winter Olympics including figure and speed skating, ice hockey and curling.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Ojukheon

    Ojukheon

    Gangneung

    Revered as the birthplace of the paragon of Korean womanhood, Sin Saimdang (1504–51), and her son, the philosopher and government official Yi Yulgok (1536…

  • Gyeongpo-ho & Gyeongpodae Pavilion

    Gyeongpo-ho & Gyeongpodae Pavilion

    Gangneung

    Immediately behind Gyeongpo Beach is Gyeongpo-ho, which attracts local residents looking for a little peace and quiet. There’s a 4km bicycle path along…

  • Gangneung Seongyojang

    Gangneung Seongyojang

    Gangneung

    Dating to the late Joseon dynasty, this national cultural property was for 300 years the home of a yangban (aristocratic) family. It was built for a…

  • Chamsori Gramophone & Edison Museum

    Chamsori Gramophone & Edison Museum

    Gangneung

    This whimsical museum is a sheer delight. It combines the two loves of private collector Son Sung-Mok: gramophones and Thomas Edison. There are hundreds…

  • Gyeongpo Beach

    Gyeongpo Beach

    Gangneung

    The largest beach on the east coast, and the third-busiest in South Korea, has 1.8km of flat, white sand bordered by pine trees and pleasant waters. It’s…

  • Anmok Beach

    Anmok Beach

    Gangneung

    This fine beach strewn with golden sand and shells is framed between the blue, blue sea and a long line of cafes; it's a lovely place for a stroll, to…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Gangneung with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.