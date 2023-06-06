Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Gangneung (강릉), the largest city on the Gangwon-do coast, hosted many events of the 2018 Winter Olympics including figure and speed skating, ice hockey and curling.
Gangneung
Revered as the birthplace of the paragon of Korean womanhood, Sin Saimdang (1504–51), and her son, the philosopher and government official Yi Yulgok (1536…
Gyeongpo-ho & Gyeongpodae Pavilion
Gangneung
Immediately behind Gyeongpo Beach is Gyeongpo-ho, which attracts local residents looking for a little peace and quiet. There’s a 4km bicycle path along…
Gangneung
Dating to the late Joseon dynasty, this national cultural property was for 300 years the home of a yangban (aristocratic) family. It was built for a…
Chamsori Gramophone & Edison Museum
Gangneung
This whimsical museum is a sheer delight. It combines the two loves of private collector Son Sung-Mok: gramophones and Thomas Edison. There are hundreds…
Gangneung
The largest beach on the east coast, and the third-busiest in South Korea, has 1.8km of flat, white sand bordered by pine trees and pleasant waters. It’s…
Gangneung
This fine beach strewn with golden sand and shells is framed between the blue, blue sea and a long line of cafes; it's a lovely place for a stroll, to…
Get to the heart of Gangneung with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Seoul $21.99