This Silla-era temple was founded in AD 645 by the Zen Master Jajang to enshrine relics of the historical Buddha. Although it fell victim to fires and was even flattened during the Korean War, one treasured structure that has survived from the Goryeo dynasty is the octagonal nine-storey pagoda in the main courtyard, with the figure of a kneeling bodhisattva before it. The newer buildings around it are decorated with intricate religious art.

There is a museum of Joseon-era Buddhist and the temple also runs a popular Templestay program, with a 3.50am wake-up and various programs if you wish to learn about Buddhist ritual and belief. From Jinbu bus terminal, 12 local buses per day run to Woljeong-sa (₩1900, 20 minutes).