Gwaneum-am

Gangwon-do

This temple is named after and dedicated to the Goddess of Mercy (Gwaneum), worshipped by those seeking consolation or by women wanting children.

  • Ojukheon

    Ojukheon

    15.51 MILES

    Revered as the birthplace of the paragon of Korean womanhood, Sin Saimdang (1504–51), and her son, the philosopher and government official Yi Yulgok (1536…

  • Sangwon-sa

    Sangwon-sa

    3.26 MILES

    Sangwon-sa's intricately decorated bronze bell was cast in AD 725 and is the oldest bell in Korea (and one of the largest as well). Another prized object…

  • Seoraksan National Park

    Seoraksan National Park

    28.1 MILES

    One of South Korea's most beloved and beautiful national parks, and a Unesco Biosphere Protection site, Seoraksan is most celebrated for its oddly shaped…

  • Naksan-sa

    Naksan-sa

    26.18 MILES

    This temple was originally established in AD 671 and enjoys a glorious perspective overlooking the sea. Also facing the sea is a majestic (but modern,…

  • Gyeongpo-ho & Gyeongpodae Pavilion

    Gyeongpo-ho & Gyeongpodae Pavilion

    16.75 MILES

    Immediately behind Gyeongpo Beach is Gyeongpo-ho, which attracts local residents looking for a little peace and quiet. There’s a 4km bicycle path along…

  • Gangneung Seongyojang

    Gangneung Seongyojang

    16.02 MILES

    Dating to the late Joseon dynasty, this national cultural property was for 300 years the home of a yangban (aristocratic) family. It was built for a…

  • Chamsori Gramophone & Edison Museum

    Chamsori Gramophone & Edison Museum

    16.87 MILES

    This whimsical museum is a sheer delight. It combines the two loves of private collector Son Sung-Mok: gramophones and Thomas Edison. There are hundreds…

  • Woljeong-sa

    Woljeong-sa

    1.05 MILES

    This Silla-era temple was founded in AD 645 by the Zen Master Jajang to enshrine relics of the historical Buddha. Although it fell victim to fires and was…

