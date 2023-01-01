Maengbang Beach is about 12km south of town. It’s less frantic than Samcheok Beach and has no buildings, although tented stalls spring up during beach season (10 July to 20 August).The beach is on the route of buses 21, 23 and 24 (₩1800, 25 minutes) – get off at the Geundeok Nonghyeop or Agricultural Technology Center stops.

In spring, this is the venue of the alluring Samcheok Maengbang Canola Flower Festival, when the fields glow yellow with flowers.

If you're heading to Haesindang Park on bus 24, you can stop off at Maengbang Beach either on the way out or on your return.