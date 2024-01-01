Taebaek Coal Museum

Gangwon-do

This small but well-formed museum inside Taebaeksan Provincial Park documents the history of coal mining in Korea and the Taebaek region, which used to be the country’s main coal-mining area. There's geology galore, a reproduction of a mine shaft and mini coal trams.

  • Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea - August 29, 2016: Guinsa temple in Sobaek Mountains, South Korea; Shutterstock ID 480157171; Your name (First / Last): Megan Eaves; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Travel - South Korea destination page POI images

    Guin-sa

    26.58 MILES

    This stately (though largely modern) complex’s 30-odd buildings are wedged beautifully into a valley, between steep, forested slopes. Erected on a…

  • Haesindang Park

    Haesindang Park

    23.3 MILES

    Of all the things you’d expect to find in a fishing village like Sinnam (신남), a ‘penis park’ is probably not one of them. There are more than 50 phallic…

  • Taebaeksan Provincial Park

    Taebaeksan Provincial Park

    1.78 MILES

    Taebaek-san (Big White Mountain) is, for shamanists, one of the most sacred mountains in Korea. Five year-round hiking trails snake up through the park to…

  • Maengbang Beach

    Maengbang Beach

    24.46 MILES

    Maengbang Beach is about 12km south of town. It’s less frantic than Samcheok Beach and has no buildings, although tented stalls spring up during beach…

  • Dosan Seowon

    Dosan Seowon

    27.52 MILES

    This sublime and hoary Confucian academy has a tranquil setting enveloped by mountains and perched over the river. The quiet, introspective halls are…

  • Cheongnyang-sa

    Cheongnyang-sa

    22.72 MILES

    The largest temple in the park is Cheongnyang-sa. Built in AD 663, the temple is quite scenic, sitting in a steep valley below the cliffs. The are a…

  • Hwanseongul

    Hwanseongul

    14.52 MILES

    One of the largest caves in Asia, with almost 2km of steel stairways that take visitors through cathedral-sized caverns, up, down and around its varied…

  • Samcheok Beach

    Samcheok Beach

    27.07 MILES

    Samcheok Beach is found immediately to the north of town. The beach has shallow waters, making it popular with families, and there's the usual assortment…

