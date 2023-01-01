Dosan Seowon

This sublime and hoary Confucian academy has a tranquil setting enveloped by mountains and perched over the river. The quiet, introspective halls are fronted by a huge willow tree; the museum within contains explanations of woodblock printing and all manner of Confucian texts and intricate philosophical schemata. Walk along the river to the terrace at the end for lovely views over the water. Reach it via bus 67 from Andong (₩1300), which continues to Cheongnyangsan Provincial Park.