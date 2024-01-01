Andong Folklore Museum

Gyeongsangbuk-do

Near the Andong Folk Village, this museum offers clear displays of Korea’s folk traditions from birth through to death.

  • UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 2004: South Korea - North Kyongsang - Andong surroundings - Historic village of Hahoe (UNESCO World Heritage List, 2010), typical house. (Photo By DEA / M. BORCHI/De Agostini/Getty Images)

    Hahoe Folk Village

    14.05 MILES

    This delightful traditional riverside village – a Unesco World Heritage site – is a place to commune with the traditional fabric of old Korea and, in the…

  • Seven-Storey Brick Pagoda

    Seven-Storey Brick Pagoda

    1.43 MILES

    Just east of town along the railway line, you will come to this beauty – the oldest and largest brick pagoda in Korea. At almost 17m in height, the pagoda…

  • Juwangsan National Park

    Juwangsan National Park

    24.96 MILES

    Beautifully situated among the Baekdu mountains, this 106-sq-km national park is most notable for its sublime limestone pinnacles, verdant valleys,…

  • Andong Folk Village

    Andong Folk Village

    0.27 MILES

    On a hillside east of town and on the far side of Weolyeonggyo Bridge, Andong Folk Village is a repository for traditional homes moved to prevent them…

  • Jebiwon Seokbul

    Jebiwon Seokbul

    3.75 MILES

    The body and robes of this Buddha are carved on a boulder over 12m high – on top of which are the head and hair, carved out of two separate pieces of rock…

  • Byeongsan Seowon

    Byeongsan Seowon

    12.24 MILES

    This Confucian seowon (서원; academy) from 1572 is set in leafy surrounds arranged with a typical sense of Confucian balance, with the main hall and…

  • Dosan Seowon

    Dosan Seowon

    11.02 MILES

    This sublime and hoary Confucian academy has a tranquil setting enveloped by mountains and perched over the river. The quiet, introspective halls are…

  • Five-Storey Brick Pagoda

    Five-Storey Brick Pagoda

    2.28 MILES

    Hidden away in a small plot, next to a car park near the train station, is this brick Buddhist pagoda dating to the unified Silla period. It's a most…

