Jebiwon Seokbul

The body and robes of this Buddha are carved on a boulder over 12m high – on top of which are the head and hair, carved out of two separate pieces of rock. It's an impressive stark sight to behold emerging from the tall greenery. Above the Buddha is an ancient stupa, while on the approach to the Buddha – an object of great veneration to worshippers – is a temple hall. Note the galaxy of small gold Buddhas on the walls in front of the Buddha.

Catch bus 54 (₩1200, every 30 minutes) from opposite the Kyobo building and ask the driver to drop you off at Jebiwon, otherwise known as Ichon-dong. The bus-stop back to Andong is on the far side of the road.