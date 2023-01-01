This Confucian seowon (서원; academy) from 1572 is set in leafy surrounds arranged with a typical sense of Confucian balance, with the main hall and flanking side-halls a definitive nod to good pungsu-jiri (feng shui) in their location facing the river and backing onto hills, maximising the concentration of gi (기), more familiar in the West as the immediately related Chinese word 'qi' or 'chi'.

Three buses (₩1300) from Andong to Hahoe continue daily to Byeongsan Seowon, at 8.30am, 11.40am and 3pm (from Hahoe), returning at 9.10am, 12.10pm and 3.40pm. Otherwise you will need to walk (40 minutes).