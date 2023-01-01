Soju Museum

The heady 45% soju (local vodka) of Andong may not be to your taste, but its significance has been preserved with its designation as an intangible cultural property. Located on the grounds of the Andong Soju Brewery, the museum houses a couple of displays that detail the distilling process, the drinking ceremony and a history of soju labels. A (thimble-sized) taste of the liquor is given at the end of your visit.

The museum is in the south of Andong, across the Nakdong-gang, and is best reached by taxi (₩5000). Catch bus 80 (₩1200, 10 minutes) from opposite the Kyobo building.