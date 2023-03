Just east of town along the railway line, you will come to this beauty – the oldest and largest brick pagoda in Korea. At almost 17m in height, the pagoda stands at the former site of the Beopheung-Sa (법흥사), and is indeed the only surviving part of the temple. Note the carvings on the pagoda base and that part of the finial at the top is missing. The pagoda dates originally to the 8th century.

Today the pagoda stands between the railway line and a large traditional Korean house, dating to 1704.