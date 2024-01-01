The ship-shaped Fishing Village Folk Museum focuses on the history of fishing and shamanist rituals in the region, and sexual iconography in other cultures.
0.17 MILES
Of all the things you’d expect to find in a fishing village like Sinnam (신남), a ‘penis park’ is probably not one of them. There are more than 50 phallic…
24.96 MILES
Taebaek-san (Big White Mountain) is, for shamanists, one of the most sacred mountains in Korea. Five year-round hiking trails snake up through the park to…
9.89 MILES
Maengbang Beach is about 12km south of town. It’s less frantic than Samcheok Beach and has no buildings, although tented stalls spring up during beach…
17.77 MILES
One of the largest caves in Asia, with almost 2km of steel stairways that take visitors through cathedral-sized caverns, up, down and around its varied…
16.33 MILES
Samcheok Beach is found immediately to the north of town. The beach has shallow waters, making it popular with families, and there's the usual assortment…
23.3 MILES
This small but well-formed museum inside Taebaeksan Provincial Park documents the history of coal mining in Korea and the Taebaek region, which used to be…
14.97 MILES
In a building that resembles a wedding cake dripping with various colours of icing on the south side of the river, exhibits here (some in English) contain…
