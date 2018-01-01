Welcome to Gangneung
The tourist information centre is beside the bus terminal, with English-, Mandarin- and Japanese-speaking staff who can book accommodation for you. There is also a small booth in front of the train station, and another at Gyeongpo Beach. The main shopping area is downtown, in the warren of lanes near Jungang-sijang.
Departing from Hongdae or Myeongdong (depending on the pick-up point selected), you will be headed to Gangneung with a 3-4 hour scenic ride along the way. Arriving at Gangneung, your first destination will be at Gyeongpo Lake, where you will get to enjoy a bike ride around the lake. During spring season, you will see beautiful cherry blossoms and also pine trees for all seasons. After the first activity, you will head to the next stop Jungang Market and take some free time to enjoy lunch (at own expense). Afterwards, you'll make your way by vehicle to Solbaram Bridge, where you'll take an adrenaline-pumping zipline ride. In case the attraction is not available, you will be transferred to Anmok Beach “Coffee Street” as an alternate option, where you'll be able to sip on coffee while enjoying the view of the sea. Finally, drive to Youngjin Beach - a popular filming site of the K-drama “Goblin" where you can take some great photographs of this beautiful area. Then, you're last destination will be to visit Sodol Adeulbawi Rock and get great ocean views. After the completion of your tour, you will be transferred back to your original departure point in Seoul arriving around 8pm-9pm.
Day 1 : Seoul - Gapyeong (Nami Island)- Yang Yang (Naksansa) - Sokcho (Hotel BBQ ) Your tour begins with a pickup from Seoul hotel at 9am. Your English-speaking Driver will transfer your group to Nami Island in Gapyeong.Nami Island is known for its beautiful natural scenery. one of the most famous Islands in Korea due to its existence in Korea’s classic drama. Enjoy lunch (at your own expense) at one of the many restaurants. and then head to Naksan Temple and Beach in Yang yang, Gangwon-do, where you will experience Korean Buddhist cultureIt is a famous tourist attraction for travelers and tourists. because of its clean sand beach, thick pine forests and the numerous temples and remains located in the vicinity. then transfer you to your hotel. After check in, We'll eat a dinner we've prepared in a Hotel Garden afterwards.Enjoy Bulgogi and Seafood charcoal BBQ dinner in Hotel garden area. in Winter season, provide indoor Restaurant with a fireplace.We provide charcoal and grill with seafood(Shrimp,squid), pork, chicken, vegetables, sausage, rice, sauces, fruit and drink.You’ll be amazed by the natural beauty and Senset view with Dinner Accommodation: Hotel in Sokcho (4-star)Day 2 : Mount Seorak -Seafood (sashimi)- Gangneung- Pyeongchang Olympics Exhibit - Daegwallyeong sheep farm - Seoul. You will be picked up from your hotel and then go to Seoraksan National Park.On arrival, he will recommend a well-maintained point of Mt.Seorak. Have a simple breakfast at Restaurant at National Park (at your own expense) Mount Seorak was designated as a Natural Monument preservation area. Since its dedication as the Korea’s ﬁrst Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO, Seoraksan is a world-famous mountain that will leap every visitor’s heart.Gwongeumseong Fortress is built high at the entrance of Shinheungsa Temple and was established during reign of King Gojong of Koryo in order to counter invasion of Mongolians. you can take the cable car up the mountain as well (at own expense, depending on availability).after then We'll have Seafood (sashimi &Soup) lunch at Seafood Market (Included). exploring the variety of fresh seafood caught just off the country's East Coast After Lunch, head to Pyeongchang. before get to Pyeongchang, we will pass through Coast road at Gangneung. Enjoy the Sea view of Gyeongpo Beach. also,Gangneung is the Winter Olympic ice sports stage.Next, head to Pyeongchang Olympics Exhibit, you will be experience the 2018 Olympics PyeongChang will be the stage for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and most snow sports.and then transfer to the Daegwallyeong sheep farm, During your visit to this privately owned farm, stroll along the viewing walkway to observe some 200 wooly creatures grazing the field. After Tour, transfer will drop off at Seoul hotel (arrive around 7pm)
Travel in comfort and style from Incheon International Airport to Mount Seorak , Sokcho, Gangneung, Pyeongchang in Gangwon area with a professional driver in a private air-conditioned vehicle.This private departure transportation can be arranged for individuals, family or a small group.This private transfer takes all the stress out of finding and paying for a taxi. Your chauffeur will pickup you up from your Incheon Airportcomfortably transfer you to Gangwon Place.When you book, you must provide the details for your Arriving flight ,Pick up Time and your destination.Approximately 24-48 hours prior to your departure from Airport, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher.the exact duration will depend on the time of day and traffic conditions No luggage restriction Price is fixed per vehicle
Meet your coordinator at your preferable location among 3 picking up points in downtown Seoul(3 subway stations, Hongik Univ., Meyongdong, Dongdaemun History & Culture Park). After about 2 and half hours, you will arrive at Woljeongsa Temple. Woljeongsa Temple is the site of Seongbo Museum, displaying artifacts and treasures from Buddhist culture of the Goryeo Dynasty, including a nine-story octagonal pagoda, also called as the Sari-Pagoda (relic pagoda), and a Stone Seated Buddha figure. Also there is the Jeokmyeolbogung where Buddha's bones are said to be preserved, and the large sermon hall Jeokgwangjeon Pavilion. After lunch, you will arrive at the Asia's largest green pasture, Samyang Farm. The vast meadow is where milking cows feed on the fresh, clean grass. The view from the plateau, reaching a height of 1,470 meters, is remarkable as well. If you go up to Daegwallyeong Observatory, you can see as far as Gangneung, Jumunjin, and even the East Sea beyond. Last tour destination is Ski Jump Tower which is inside of Alpensia Resort and will be used for the ski jumping competition of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Visitors can take a monorail up to this great vantage point to view the beautiful scenery, and may also indirectly experience the thrill of ski jumping at the athletes' regular practice zone. Alpensia Resort will be a vital venue for the upcoming PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, hosting sporting events such as biathlon and cross-country skiing in addition to ski jumping. The tour will end with return to the Seoul. You can get off your preferable location on downtown Seoul(2 subway stations, Meyongdong, Dongdaemun History & Culture Park).
Day1 Seoul to Gangneung (L/D) In the morning, your guide will pick you up at your hotel in Seoul. Then, you will go to Gangneung city which takes about 3 hours driving distance from Seoul. Your first stop is Daegwallyeong sheep farm. Daegwallyeong Sheep Farm raises sheep on an area of 195 k㎡, and is privately owned. There are many ranches in Pyeongchang, but Daegwallyeong Sheep Farm is the only ranch that raises sheep. The sheep grazing field is surrounded by a 1.2 meter-long circular walkway, so visitors can view the sheep at all times during their visit. *Closed on Lunar New Year’s day and Korean Thanksgiving day After exploring the sheep farm, you will go to have lunch! Lunch menu is “Makguksu(Buckwheat noodles)” which is famous local food of Gangwon province. Buckwheat noodle is cold noodles with spicy sauce and vegetables. Let’s go to visit “Ojukheon House” where one of popular Korean scholars “Yi I was born and lived with his mother “Shin saimdang”. It was built during the early Joseon Dynasty and remains one of the oldest wooden residential buildings in Korea. It was designated as Treasure No. 165 in 1963 and has been maintained by the descendants throughout the generations.Right close to Ojukheon house, Seongyojang is located. Seongyojang is the former upper class residence of the Naebeon Lee (1703-1781) noble family of Gangneung city. It is said that 10 generations of descendents of Naebeon Lee have continued to live at Seongyojang. Now, it is time to leave for your final destination, Gangneung local market! Enjoy the local foods here and feel the authentic local atmosphere of Gangneung city. You will have “Dakgangjeong(Korean sweet sauce chicken)” as your dinner. Rest in Korean traditional style house in Ojuk Hanok Village for your next day!Day 2 Gangneung to Seoul (B) After check out at your traditional style house, you’ll see one of the most famous beach in Korea, Gyeongpo beach. Along the beach, feel the ocean breeze and enjoy the beautiful beach! After checking the beautiful beach, let’s move to soothe your hunger! You will visit the village famous for “bean curd food”. You can experience the local food, “Soondubu(Soft tofu)” and you will be fascinated with the taste of tofu food. Your last destination is Charmsori Gramophone & Edison Science Museum. It was founded by Son Seongmok is the largest gramophone museum in the world. It has a collection of 4,500 phonographs, 150,000 phonograph records, 1,000 books, and 5,000 items from 20 nations. After visiting the museum, you’ll head back to Seoul. Your guide will return you to your hotel in Seoul at the end of your tour.