Overnight Tour to Gangneung from Seoul

Day1 Seoul to Gangneung (L/D) In the morning, your guide will pick you up at your hotel in Seoul. Then, you will go to Gangneung city which takes about 3 hours driving distance from Seoul. Your first stop is Daegwallyeong sheep farm. Daegwallyeong Sheep Farm raises sheep on an area of 195 k㎡, and is privately owned. There are many ranches in Pyeongchang, but Daegwallyeong Sheep Farm is the only ranch that raises sheep. The sheep grazing field is surrounded by a 1.2 meter-long circular walkway, so visitors can view the sheep at all times during their visit. *Closed on Lunar New Year’s day and Korean Thanksgiving day After exploring the sheep farm, you will go to have lunch! Lunch menu is “Makguksu(Buckwheat noodles)” which is famous local food of Gangwon province. Buckwheat noodle is cold noodles with spicy sauce and vegetables. Let’s go to visit “Ojukheon House” where one of popular Korean scholars “Yi I was born and lived with his mother “Shin saimdang”. It was built during the early Joseon Dynasty and remains one of the oldest wooden residential buildings in Korea. It was designated as Treasure No. 165 in 1963 and has been maintained by the descendants throughout the generations.Right close to Ojukheon house, Seongyojang is located. Seongyojang is the former upper class residence of the Naebeon Lee (1703-1781) noble family of Gangneung city. It is said that 10 generations of descendents of Naebeon Lee have continued to live at Seongyojang. Now, it is time to leave for your final destination, Gangneung local market! Enjoy the local foods here and feel the authentic local atmosphere of Gangneung city. You will have “Dakgangjeong(Korean sweet sauce chicken)” as your dinner. Rest in Korean traditional style house in Ojuk Hanok Village for your next day!Day 2 Gangneung to Seoul (B) After check out at your traditional style house, you’ll see one of the most famous beach in Korea, Gyeongpo beach. Along the beach, feel the ocean breeze and enjoy the beautiful beach! After checking the beautiful beach, let’s move to soothe your hunger! You will visit the village famous for “bean curd food”. You can experience the local food, “Soondubu(Soft tofu)” and you will be fascinated with the taste of tofu food. Your last destination is Charmsori Gramophone & Edison Science Museum. It was founded by Son Seongmok is the largest gramophone museum in the world. It has a collection of 4,500 phonographs, 150,000 phonograph records, 1,000 books, and 5,000 items from 20 nations. After visiting the museum, you’ll head back to Seoul. Your guide will return you to your hotel in Seoul at the end of your tour.