An elegant, historical town with stately Cape Dutch, Georgian and Victorian architecture along its oak-lined streets, Stellenbosch is full of interesting museums, quality hotels and a selection of bars, clubs and restaurants. A university town, it is constantly abuzz with locals, students, Capetonians and tourists.
Established by the governor of the Cape (Simon van der Stel) in 1679 on the banks of the Eerste River, Stellenbosch was – and still is – famed for its rich soil, just what was needed to produce vegetables and wine for ships stopping off at the Cape.
Top experiences in Stellenbosch
Amazing hotels and hostels
Stellenbosch activities
Cape Point Sightseeing Tour plus Stellenbosch Wine Tasting
This fantastic combination tour offers the highlights of Cape Point and the Cape Winelands. The tour begins with a scenic drive along the Atlantic coast, passing through the cosmopolitan suburb of Sea Point and Camps Bay with its glorious views of the Twelve Apostles, part of the Table Mountain Range. From here travel to the Cape Point Nature Reserve, comprising over 17,300 acres of indigenous fauna and flora. Here you can see a variety of wildlife that includes baboons, rhebok, Cape Mountain zebra, bontebok, and the elusive eland. The reserve is also one of the world's largest breeding grounds for tortoises. Bird-watchers, too, will find many fine species to observe.The majestic coastline offers drama worthy of being called “Nature's Greatest Show”. You'll be able to see the union of the Atlantic and Indian Oceans (as per legend), and may even feel the brisk wind that is dubbed the “Cape Doctor” for its presumed curative powers.Following the coastline along False Bay, you’ll continue to the Stellenbosch Winelands, a magical place with spectacular scenery and a rich history dating back centuries. Stellenbosch is an architectural jewel with a gracious blend of 18th Century Cape Dutch, Georgian and Victorian buildings. Stellenbosch town is known locally as Eikestad, meaning “city of oaks” because of the numerous oak trees that line its secluded streets. Head for a wine tasting session at one of the historic wine estates in the Stellenbosch area before continuing on the scenic journey back to Cape Town.Please note: The tour might include a trip back to Cape Town to collect additional guests for the second half of the tour. The tour may be operated in reverse direction.
Stellenbosch, Franschhoek and Paarl Valley Wine Day Trip
Leaving Cape Town you'll start the day with a visit to Paarl and the spectacular Paarl Valley. Here you can enjoy a wine tasting and cellar tour at one of the local estates. The tour continues north-west to the beautiful village of Franschhoek. Then it's on to Stellenbosch, the second oldest town in South Africa and the historic heart of the country's wine region. The final wine tasting will take place here at one of the well-known estates. (Please note that this tour may run in reverse.) The red grape variety Pinotage is unique to the area, but all the classics are represented here: Shiraz, Chardonnay and Semillon. You'll have the opportunity to walk around Paarl and Stellenbosch on this tour. With the air scented with sweet grapes and the trees softly swaying in the wind, it is a wine lover's paradise and a truly relaxing way to spend the day!
Private Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, Paarl Wine from Cape Town
Leave Cape Town behind and head off by luxury minivan to the Stellenbosch wine region – famous for its Mediterranean climate and fertile soils that help to produce millions of liters of wine each year. Your first stop of the day is a small Stellenbosch wine estate called Muratie, much loved by locals, with bags of charm. Its traditional cellars are typified by ramshackle walls and worn paintings -- adding to its rustic charm. Sample the estate’s fortified wine and locally produced chocolate – a winning combination!With your expert guide, hop back in your minivan and continue your journey northwest to the Paarl wine region, home to leading wine producers like Fairview and Nederburg. Stop at the Fairview Wine Estate and tour its large cellars, trying out several of their famed white wines and cheeses.Lunch takes place in the gourmet capital of South Africa – Franschhoek – roughly 5 miles (8 km) away. Your private guide will point out the best sidewalk cafes and restaurants, and then leave you to enjoy lunch at your own expense. In the early afternoon your tour continues to the La Motte or Haute Cabriere wine estate , another notable Franschhoek vineyard set high up in the Helderberg mountain range. The views from here are simply incredible, with surrounding vineyards that stretch as far as the eye can see. Soak up the views and sample the estate’s fine wines, leaning about the slow ripening of grapes in mountain viticulture.Your last wine estate visit is Boschendal, one of South Africa’s oldest wine producers, with a wine-making heritage that dates back to the 17th century. The gorgeous farm estate houses state-of-the-art cellars, and it’s here that you’ll enjoy the day’s final wine-tasting session alongside rows of beautiful oak barrels. Relax on the journey back to Cape Town, where you’ll arrive in the early evening.
Stellenbosch Wine Tour from Cape Town
Relax as you travel out of Cape Town by air-conditioned vehicle, into the heart of South Africa’s wine region in the Western Cape. After just under an hour, arrive in the picturesque town of Stellenbosch, flanked by spectacular Cape Fold mountain ranges. This enchanting excursion will take you on a (drive) tour through historic Stellenbosch, an architectural jewel that serves as the historic heart of the country’s wine-making region. A gracious blend of 18th Century Cape Dutch, Georgian and Victorian buildings is evident as we drive down Dorp Street, where massive oak trees still shade original water furrows, Stellenbosch town is known locally as Eikestad, meaning “city of oaks”, because of the numerous oak trees that line its charming streets. Continue to one of the historic wine estates in the Stellenbosch area for a wine-tasting session where you get to learn more about the individual wines you are tasting, as well as the wine farms and their interesting wine-making processes. A second wine tasting will be included (time permitting), before returning in an air-conditioned vehicle for the scenic journey back to Cape Town.
Cape Winelands with Stellenbosch: Private Tour from Cape Town
Start your tour at 9am or 1:30pm with a drive to the largest wine region in South Africa, Stellenbosch. Here you will stop at one of the many beautiful estates to taste your first five wines. Continue along avenues with well-preserved buildings in Cape Dutch and Victorian styles of architecture. Visit the oldest part of this town before a drive to explore the campus of the university, the second oldest in South Africa. Enjoy additional wine tasting on an estate known for award-winning wines. From here, you will make a stop at a third vineyard for the last wine tasting before being dropped off back at your accommodation in Cape Town around 1pm or 5pm based on whether you chose the morning or afternoon tour.
Cape of Good Hope, Cape Point, Stellenbosch from Cape Town
On this tour you will really see the best of the Cape. The Peninsula portion of the tour will include visits to all of the important landmarks and historical sites including: Clifton and Camps Bay; Twelve Aspotles; Chapman’s Peak; Noordhoek; Cape Point; Cape of Good Hope Nature Reserve; Simons Town, Kalk Bay, Muizenberg and False Bay. You will also be taken on a fascinating ostrich viewing and have the opportunity to take part in an optional Penguin Colony visit.On the wine route, you will visit the historical town of Stellenbosch and learn about how it is the center of the South African wine industry. Here you will visit one of the many wineries in the Winelands and do a complimentary wine tasting and cellar tour. You will also have the chance to purchase the wines you just sampled.