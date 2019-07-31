Western Wine Regions

Welcome to one of our favourite corners of Slovenia. This collection of wine regions out west, close to the Italian border, is a wonderful place to spend a few days. The wineries and excellent dining options are reason enough to visit the Vipava Valley, while the neighbouring Karst Wine Region is a well-kept secret that's worth discovering. But the crowning glory is Goriška Brda, a Tuscany-like land of fortified villages atop rolling hills with boutique family wineries in between.

Explore Western Wine Regions

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Western Wine Regions.

  • See

    Kostanjevica Monastery

    On a 143m hill south of the train station (signed 'Grobnica Bourboni'), this monastery was founded by the Capuchin Franciscans in the early 17th century…

  • See

    Goriško Museum

    Three kilometres east of the town, the Goriško Museum resides in the impressive, 17th-century Kromberk Castle. The collection spans rich period…

  • See

    Dobrovo Castle

    The Renaissance-style Dobrovo Castle, dating from 1606, has a handful of rooms filled with artworks and period furnishings (limited labelling). There's a…