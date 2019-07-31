Welcome to one of our favourite corners of Slovenia. This collection of wine regions out west, close to the Italian border, is a wonderful place to spend a few days. The wineries and excellent dining options are reason enough to visit the Vipava Valley, while the neighbouring Karst Wine Region is a well-kept secret that's worth discovering. But the crowning glory is Goriška Brda, a Tuscany-like land of fortified villages atop rolling hills with boutique family wineries in between.