Maribor activities
Maribor, Ptuj and Jeruzalem Tour from Ljubljana
After being picked up from your hotel in Ljubljana, meet your guide and relax during the 1.5-hour journey to Maribor. On the way, learn the history and culture of the places you’re going to visit on this day trip to three special Slovenian spots. Once in Maribor, the second largest city in Slovenia, walk the streets, taking in the Baroque and neoclassical buildings. Linger in the main square, Glavni Trg, with its intriguing plague memorial and the Renaissance-era town hall. Other not-be-missed sights are the ancient synagogue, cathedral and the world’s oldest grape vine. Simply called Old Vine, the 400-year-old vine is registered in the Guinness Book of World Records. And amazingly, it is still producing grapes.After lunch hop back on the shuttle for the 30-minute drive to Ptuj. This diminutive but very attractive ancient town, one of the oldest in Slovenia, is crowned by a striking castle. In 69 AD, Roman Emperor Vespasian was elected in Ptuj. The year also happens to be the first known record of the city — though some claim it's been inhabited since the Stone Age. Stroll the streets taking in the ancient atmosphere and learning about the town’s rich history from your guide or visit the castle.The final stop of the day is Jeruzalem, a town that legend suggests was founded by Crusaders on their way back from the Holy Land in the Middle Ages. Since then, Jeruzalem has attracted pilgrims who come to pray in the Church of Mary of the Seven Sorrows. Today, wine lovers also stop here to wander the region’s vine-clad hills and sip delicious Slovenian wine. Wander around the small town, perhaps partaking in a wine tasting or two (own expense) and then get back on the shuttle and return to your hotel in Ljubljana.
Maribor, Ptuj, and Zice Carthusian Monastery Tour from Ljubljana
After hotel pickup from Ljubljana, head to the oldest town in Slovenia, Ptuj, located just a short drive from Maribor. The writer Tacitus mentioned it for the first time in the year 69 A.D. Numerous archaeological remains prove that the city experienced its first period of prosperity as the Roman town of Poetovio. Ptuj is a haven for archaeological and architectural buffs. Slovenia’s oldest town contains historical artifacts and architecture dating back to the Roman, Medieval and Stone ages. Enjoy exploring the old town and the wonderful views of the museum and castle from above. Set beside the Drava, Ptuj is another beautiful old town that is waiting for you to explore. If you visit before the beginning of Lent, make sure to check out the mighty Kurent festival. Afterwards, you will head to the attractive city of Maribor, where you will visit the majestic Gothic Cathedral, stop by the lively main square, and discover the legends of the Franciscan Church. Then, enjoy the chance to taste some excellent wines from the sunny vineyards of the Štajerska region. You will end your day with a visit to the Zice Carthusian Monastery before being dropped off back at your hotel in Ljubljana.
Wine Routes of Jeruzalem Slovenia Small-Group Tour from Ljubljana or Maribor
Pickup is in front of your hotel at 8:30am in Ljubljana or 9.30 in Maribor, followed by an approximate 90-minute drive to the pretty town of Ljutomer where we will visit a local pottery workshop. You will be able to buy products made out of local clay. Then we will make a circular journey around the wine hills of Jeruzalem and stop by local families for 2 wine tastings sessions of Jeruzalem wines together with lunch in the countryside with local food and delicacies. Each stop lasts between 30 to 45 minutes. The trip gives you an insight into the region of Jeruzalem, a region that has been described as ‘a heavenly place where one can find the best food and wine, the most beautiful landscape, and the most hospitable people’. The tour closes with a fascinating visit to a pumpkin oil farm.
Medieval Ptuj and Maribor Private Day Trip with Wine Tasting from Ljubljana or Bled
Meet your guide at 8am at your hotel in Ljubljana or Bled and depart for northeastern Slovenia. Head to Maribor, located on the banks of the Drava River in the hilly countryside. The land is scattered with vineyards and contains the oldest vine in the world. Take time to sightsee around the town. Drive a half hour to Ptuj, the oldest town in Slovenia. Stroll through the picturesque town and visit Ptuj Castle. Explore the Dominican and Minorite monasteries, the Provost church, and the old city hall, among other notable buildings. Experience a wine tasting in an old wine cellar in Ptuj. Sip four different local wines accompanied with snacks and view a multimedia presentation about the wine cellar. At the conclusion of the tour, drive back to your hotel.
Stajerska Wine and Traditional Food Full Day Trip
Slovenia is renowned for its hospitality, excellent cuisine, and premium wines. Štajerska region is one of main wine regions in Slovenia. The wines from this region are among Slovenia's most prestigious, with wine being known in this area since pre-historic times, and Maribor has long been a wine center for this region of Europe. Under the Hapsburgs and the Austro-Hungarian Empire, the red wine from Maribor was a useful complement to the whites made in Austria itself. In this region there are hundreds of small, rounded hills with mineral-rich, free-draining soils, an ideal viticulture land. The portfolio of wine grape varieties grown here has a Germanic influence, varieties of Riesling are planted widely, and you can also find many vineyards where Traminec (Gewurztraminer) and Rizvanec (Muller-Thurgau) are grown. Among others there is also plenty of Sivi and Beli Pinot (Pinot Gris and Pinot Blanc). Due to the long tradition of wine growing, it is quite befitting that the world's oldest vine is still growing in Maribor on the bank of the Drava River. Her scions now grow on almost all continents and also in numerous places in Slovenia.This “old lady” was planted at the end of middle ages and worthy of your attention! And you will honor her in the Old Vine House, where you will enjoy a wine tasting of 3 different regional wines. Then the tour will take you to Prlekija, a small area known for its cuisine and wine growing. You shall visit Jeruzalem, a small idyllic village that got its name from the pilgrims and crusaders returning from the Holy Land. Its tradition of wine growing lasts for centuries, and many white varieties are grown here. Especially renowned is Šipon (Furmint), but there are many others like Muscat Ottonel, Sauvignon, and more. You will visit a wine house that sits atop a round hill, and it looks like a herald of everything beautiful and pleasant. The view on the surrounding countryside is incredible and you will enjoy a lunch of traditional Prlekija dishes, accompanied with a glass of wine. After a hearty lunch a wine tasting will follow, where you will enjoy 4 different varieties of locally produced wines. After a short drive you will arrive in Ptuj, Slovenia’s oldest town. Besides its long and rich history, Ptuj boasts the oldest wine cellar in Slovenia. You will enjoy a guided tour through its underground hallways, learn about its long tradition, and enjoy a taste of their select wines. You will spoil your taste buds with Halozan, a blend of locally produced Laski Rizling, Sauvignon, Beli Pinot, and Sipon that ages quite well; then 3 other varieties will follow. Afterwards you will enjoy a walk through the old city center of this history rich town. Wherever in the city the visitor stops, the heritage is the scenery around him: Orpheus Monument, St. George’s Church, Dominican and Franciscan monasteries, castle...
Private Full Day Trip to Croatia including Capital Zagreb
Your trip will begin with pick up from your hotel/accommodation in Vienna. As you sit back, enjoy beautiful landscapes as you cross the border into Croatia. Our first stop will be Graz, a charming town where you will have time for breakfast and coffee. After Graz we continue our ride to Maribor in Slovenia and then our final stop Zagreb. As we arrive in Zagreb, your local guide will wait you to take a walk down the streets of Zagreb and hear all of the past, legends and battles that once happen in this area. You will walk up to Ban Jelacic Square dedicated to governor from middle of 19th century, who abolished serfdom and convened the first elections for the Croatian Parliament. Continue your walk to Tkalciceva Street to see Cathedral, Stone Gate, St. Mark’s Church, Zrinjevac and many more. Don’t hesitate to be curious and ask about merging of two cities Kaptol and Gradec, ask about the legends of a hidden gold under the Zagreb which is kept by a sleeping dragon. After sightseeing tour, enjoy your free time for lunch and discovering Zagreb on your own.Your tour concludes with transportation back to your hotel/accommodation in Vienna.