Charming Kobarid is quainter than nearby Bovec, and despite being surrounded by mountain peaks it feels more Mediterranean than Alpine, with an Italianate look (the border at Robič is only 9km to the west).

On the surface not a whole lot has changed since Ernest Hemingway described Kobarid (then Caporetto) in A Farewell to Arms (1929) as ‘a little white town with a campanile in a valley’, with ‘a fine fountain in the square’. The bell in the tower still rings on the hour, but, sadly, the fountain has disappeared.