This museum is devoted almost entirely to the Soča Front and the ‘war to end all wars’. Themed rooms describe powerfully the 29 months of fighting, and…
Kobarid
Charming Kobarid is quainter than nearby Bovec, and despite being surrounded by mountain peaks it feels more Mediterranean than Alpine, with an Italianate look (the border at Robič is only 9km to the west).
On the surface not a whole lot has changed since Ernest Hemingway described Kobarid (then Caporetto) in A Farewell to Arms (1929) as ‘a little white town with a campanile in a valley’, with ‘a fine fountain in the square’. The bell in the tower still rings on the hour, but, sadly, the fountain has disappeared.
Explore Kobarid
- KKobarid Museum
This museum is devoted almost entirely to the Soča Front and the ‘war to end all wars’. Themed rooms describe powerfully the 29 months of fighting, and…
- KKozjak Waterfall
One of the region's loveliest short walking trails (approximately 30 minutes) leads to the photogenic, 15m-high Kozjak Waterfall, which gushes over a…
- IItalian Charnel House
Take the winding road up the hill and lined with the Stations of the Cross to the Italian Charnel House, which contains the bones of more than 7000…
- CChurch of St Anthony
Crowning the hill dedicated to the memory of Italy's fallen soldiers high above Kobarid, this small parish church was built in 1696 and offers superlative…
- CChurch of the Assumption
The Church of the Assumption in the centre of town still sports the bell tower that is mentioned in Hemingway's A Farewell to Arms (1929).
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kobarid.
See
Kobarid Museum
This museum is devoted almost entirely to the Soča Front and the ‘war to end all wars’. Themed rooms describe powerfully the 29 months of fighting, and…
See
Kozjak Waterfall
One of the region's loveliest short walking trails (approximately 30 minutes) leads to the photogenic, 15m-high Kozjak Waterfall, which gushes over a…
See
Italian Charnel House
Take the winding road up the hill and lined with the Stations of the Cross to the Italian Charnel House, which contains the bones of more than 7000…
See
Church of St Anthony
Crowning the hill dedicated to the memory of Italy's fallen soldiers high above Kobarid, this small parish church was built in 1696 and offers superlative…
See
Church of the Assumption
The Church of the Assumption in the centre of town still sports the bell tower that is mentioned in Hemingway's A Farewell to Arms (1929).
Guidebooks
Learn more about Kobarid
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.