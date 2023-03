The wooden church in Šemetkovce, prettily trimmed in red and blue, sits 6 kilometres southeast of Ladomirová by road. Built in 1752, its most impressive feature is the five-tiered iconostasis; Christ and the church's namesake saint, Michael the Archangel, can be seen in the first row.

As with all the wooden churches in Eastern Slovakia, opening hours vary and you will need to call the phone number posted on the door to gain access.