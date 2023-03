The 16th-century village of Hunkovce has a Greek Catholic church at its heart. With baroque features and topped with wooden onion domes, this late-18th-century sanctuary was damaged during WWII. Though it was since rebuilt, much of its original decorations, and the iconostasis, are missing.

As with all the wooden churches in Eastern Slovakia, opening hours vary and you will need to call the phone number posted on the door to gain access.