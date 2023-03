Dainty, pointed Ladomirová Church, a 40km drive east of Bardejov, was originally built in 1742. Its extraordinary 18th-century iconostasis was restored only a decade ago but as with all of Slovakia's wooden churches, it's a work in progress: Ladomirová's sanctuary was undergoing considerable repairs when we last visited.

As with all the wooden churches in Eastern Slovakia, opening hours vary and you will need to call the phone number posted on the door to gain access.