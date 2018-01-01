Welcome to Eastern Slovakia
Horse Carriage Tour and Picnic with Local Family in Zdiar from Poprad
Once we collect you from your hotel we will take you to the village Zdiar located at eastern Tatra mountain. If you are fan of horses and you like to be in the forest this tour is just for you! We do not need special equipment, once we get to the village we will hop on the carriage and will get a ride through village, your guide will talk about history and traditions of the region. After 1 hour ride we will get to the open fire in the forest where you will prepare your sausage and get the hot wine or hot tea with it. After the refreshment you will be driven back to your hotel.
Private Transfer from Poprad to Krakow
Meet your English-speaking driver at your hotel in Poprad at the arranged pick-up time and enjoy a smooth transfer to your hotel in Krakow.The transfer is done via the route that goes through Velka Lomnica (SK), Zdiar (SK), Nowy Targ (PL) and Rabka (PL). The distance between Poprad and Krakow is ~155 km and the total duration of the transfer without counting stops is between 2.5 - 3 hours. During the drive you will be able to appreciate the breathtaking views while crossing the Tatra Mountains.All our cars are equipped with air conditioner and heating system, and have enough space for the luggage of an 8-person group.
Full-Day Snowshoeing in High Tatras with Local Mountain Guide from Poprad
Meet your guide at your Poprad accommodation at 9am for your full-day snowshoeing experience in Slovakia’s High Tatras. Receive instructions from your guide on how to use the snowshoes and how preserve body energy. Visit a fully-equipped mountain hut for refreshments (not included in price).