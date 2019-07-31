Singapore's 74-hectare botanic wonderland is a Unesco World Heritage Site and one of the city's most arresting attractions. Established in 1860, it's a…
Holland Village, Dempsey Hill & the Botanic Gardens
Chic, salubrious Holland Village may not be a must for visitors, but its boutiques, cafes and 'lunching ladies' offer a revealing slice of expat life. Even leafier is historic Dempsey Hill, a converted barracks laced with antiques dealers, boutiques, cafes and languid bistros. Upstaging them both is the Botanic Gardens, an invigorating blend of rare orchids, precious rainforest and romantic dining.
Explore Holland Village, Dempsey Hill & the Botanic Gardens
Singapore Botanic Gardens
National Orchid Garden
The National Orchid Garden has over 60,000 plants and a cool house showcasing pitcher plants and orchids from cooler climates. Don’t miss the Vanda Miss…
Jacob Ballas Children's Garden
If you're travelling with little ones, be sure to check out the Jacob Ballas Children's Garden, the largest children's garden in Asia. The interactive 4…
Learning Forest
The Learning Forest is one of the newest addition to the Botanic Gardens. There are five distinct zones spread over 10 hectares, each easily accessible…
Ginger Garden
The 1-hectare Ginger Garden showcases over 250 members of the Zingiberaceae family, organised according to geographical origin or use.
Swan Lake
One of three lakes in the Botanic Gardens, Swan Lake boasts a large bronze sculpture of a flock of swans taking flight and a tiny island cluttered with…
Botanic Gardens Tanglin Gate
Entrance to Singapore Botanic Garden closest to Orchard Rd. Taxi drop-off/pick-up point.
See
