Holland Village, Dempsey Hill & the Botanic Gardens

Chic, salubrious Holland Village may not be a must for visitors, but its boutiques, cafes and 'lunching ladies' offer a revealing slice of expat life. Even leafier is historic Dempsey Hill, a converted barracks laced with antiques dealers, boutiques, cafes and languid bistros. Upstaging them both is the Botanic Gardens, an invigorating blend of rare orchids, precious rainforest and romantic dining.

Explore Holland Village, Dempsey Hill & the Botanic Gardens

  • S

    Singapore Botanic Gardens

    Singapore's 74-hectare botanic wonderland is a Unesco World Heritage Site and one of the city's most arresting attractions. Established in 1860, it's a…

  • National Orchid Garden

    The National Orchid Garden has over 60,000 plants and a cool house showcasing pitcher plants and orchids from cooler climates. Don’t miss the Vanda Miss…

  • J

    Jacob Ballas Children's Garden

    If you're travelling with little ones, be sure to check out the Jacob Ballas Children's Garden, the largest children's garden in Asia. The interactive 4…

  • L

    Learning Forest

    The Learning Forest is one of the newest addition to the Botanic Gardens. There are five distinct zones spread over 10 hectares, each easily accessible…

  • G

    Ginger Garden

    The 1-hectare Ginger Garden showcases over 250 members of the Zingiberaceae family, organised according to geographical origin or use.

  • S

    Swan Lake

    One of three lakes in the Botanic Gardens, Swan Lake boasts a large bronze sculpture of a flock of swans taking flight and a tiny island cluttered with…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Holland Village, Dempsey Hill & the Botanic Gardens.

