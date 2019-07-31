Chic, salubrious Holland Village may not be a must for visitors, but its boutiques, cafes and 'lunching ladies' offer a revealing slice of expat life. Even leafier is historic Dempsey Hill, a converted barracks laced with antiques dealers, boutiques, cafes and languid bistros. Upstaging them both is the Botanic Gardens, an invigorating blend of rare orchids, precious rainforest and romantic dining.