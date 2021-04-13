China's leading panda conservation centre and, almost certainly, the best place to see pandas in China, the Wolong Giant Panda Garden and surrounding nature reserve was fully reconstructed following the 2008 Sichuan earthquake. The pandas live in large cages surrounded by thick bamboo forests (which are themselves home to genuine wild – but impossible to see –pandas). They're obviously quite happy being back here because they've already started to breed and some captive bred pandas have been released into the wild.

The reserve is 82 miles (140km) from Chengdu, so visitor numbers are far lower here than at any other panda site and during the week it's possible to have the entire place almost entirely to yourself. In a private vehicle it's easy to stop here en route to the Four Sisters Mountains.