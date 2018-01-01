Private Day Tour to pure nature of Zlatibor Mountain

After you meet your guide at your hotel or other place of your stay in Belgradea you'll continue together towards West. There is a pretty long drive from Belgrade to the first stop, but it wonâ€™t be boring at all, since the road lies through very picturesque places and you will enjoy them and our stories about them. Our first destination is Stopica Cave, one of the biggest and most impressive in Serbia. For tourists is opened a 500 meters distance while the whole length of the cave is three times more. You will be amazed with an extensive entrance and dimension of the halls, as well as with the beauty of the cascades and waterfalls, about which a local guide will tell you some interesting things. After the cave we drive to the village Sirogojno, where the ethnological open-air museum â€œOld Villageâ€ is settled. The museum is unique because there are authentic households from the XIX and early XX century preserved in original state and for initial purposes. Here you will see how a typical household in old Zlatibor looked and what was the occupation and mode of life of Zlatibor peasants. The third attraction we are planning to visit is the Gostilje waterfall. It is located in a remote place in the forest surrounded with beautiful untouched nature. The stream is coming on a 20 meters rock here and falls down along mossy stones spraying cold water around. Further the stream continues its running down, but not so steep, and creates a lot of little waterfalls, cascades and rapids. It is an ideal location for those who are searching for peace and quiet. At the end of our journey we have a lunch in a great restaurant Pecinar which is managed by the PeÄ‡inar family for six generations already. And after a magnificent lunch itâ€™s time to return back to Belgrade.