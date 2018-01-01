Welcome to Zlatibor
Zlatibor's town centre (tržni centar) has everything you could need, but not far beyond are quaint villages that feel a million miles away from the après-ski scene.
Best of Western Serbia Day Trip from Belgrade
Western Serbia is the new Switzerland! First you will visit Stopica cave and then Terzica avlije village, whicih is open air museum of traditional way of life in this region. Stopica cave ranks among the most beautiful caves in Serbia and features the deepest rimstone pool in Serbia and is designated the Monument of Nature of the first category. Terzica Avlije offers a variety of interesting activities including summer school for learning traditional crafts such as pottery, knitting, mosaic-making, and graphic skills. In the village there is also an open air museum, or "ethno-village" known as the Old Village Museum, covering nearly 5 hectares with authentic elements of ordinary life collected from all over the Zlatibor region from the 19th century. The ethno-village displays a set of traditional wooden buildings, including a bakery, a dairy, and an inn, all in authentic form. Follows trip to famous old rustic Sargan eight train ride. It is a narrow-gauge railway that passes through numerous tunnels, over 5 bridges, and overcome the altitude difference of 300 meters, on a total distance of 15 kilometers.After ride you will visit ethno village Drvengrad (wooden city), built by famous Serbian film director Emir Kusturica, who won twice Palm d’Or on Cannes film festival. Optional lunch at ethno restaurant, with diverse Serbian national specialties typical for Western Serbia and rakia drink of course.
Private Day Tour to pure nature of Zlatibor Mountain
After you meet your guide at your hotel or other place of your stay in Belgradea you'll continue together towards West. There is a pretty long drive from Belgrade to the first stop, but it wonâ€™t be boring at all, since the road lies through very picturesque places and you will enjoy them and our stories about them. Our first destination is Stopica Cave, one of the biggest and most impressive in Serbia. For tourists is opened a 500 meters distance while the whole length of the cave is three times more. You will be amazed with an extensive entrance and dimension of the halls, as well as with the beauty of the cascades and waterfalls, about which a local guide will tell you some interesting things. After the cave we drive to the village Sirogojno, where the ethnological open-air museum â€œOld Villageâ€ is settled. The museum is unique because there are authentic households from the XIX and early XX century preserved in original state and for initial purposes. Here you will see how a typical household in old Zlatibor looked and what was the occupation and mode of life of Zlatibor peasants. The third attraction we are planning to visit is the Gostilje waterfall. It is located in a remote place in the forest surrounded with beautiful untouched nature. The stream is coming on a 20 meters rock here and falls down along mossy stones spraying cold water around. Further the stream continues its running down, but not so steep, and creates a lot of little waterfalls, cascades and rapids. It is an ideal location for those who are searching for peace and quiet. At the end of our journey we have a lunch in a great restaurant Pecinar which is managed by the PeÄ‡inar family for six generations already. And after a magnificent lunch itâ€™s time to return back to Belgrade.
Private Multi-day Tour to Zlatibor Mountain and Sargan Eight Railroad
Meet your driver/guide at your Belgrade hotel early in the morning and depart in a climate-controlled vehicle for your private 2-day exploration of the West Serbian countryside. Stop by the slopes of Zlatibor Mountain at Stopića Cave, where water cascades from limestone basins. Continue to the village of Sirogojno, which functions as an ethnological open-air museum. Admire the authentic historical buildings. Visit the idyllic Gostilje Waterfall, with its rushing rapids and cascades surrounded by lush nature. Pause for lunch at the Pećinar restaurant (price not included). Savor the local family-style cuisine. Continue to the center of Zlatibor for a stroll through its atmospheric streets, past vibrant cafes. Move on to Mokra Gora for your overnight stay. (Accommodation is not included in the price.) Begin your second day in Mokra Gora with breakfast and coffee (price not included) before catching the nostalgic train at the Sargan Eight railway station. Over the course of the 2.5-hour ride, admire views of Mokra Gora mountain from the train as it rolls through the countryside. Disembark at Kustendorf, a town built by the filmmaker Emir Kusturica for his movie ‘Life Is A Miracle.’ Stroll through the town, with a museum, a church, a library, a hotel, and a restaurant, as well as streets named after Kusturica’s heroes like Nikola Tesla, Che Guevara, and Federico Fellini. Break for lunch (not included) at a restaurant called Lotika in Kustendorf. Afterward, return to Belgrade in your private vehicle.