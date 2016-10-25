Welcome to Senegal
In northern Senegal, the enigmatic capital of Saint-Louis, a Unesco World Heritage Site, tempts with colonial architecture and proximity to scenic national parks. Along the Petite Côte and Cap Skirring, wide strips of beaches beckon and the wide deltas of the Casamance invite mesmerising boat journeys amid astounding biodiversity, including hundreds of bird species.
Whether you want to mingle with the trendsetters of urban Africa or be alone with your thoughts and the sounds of nature, you'll find your place in Senegal.
CIRCLE OF LIFE
pickup from hotels and drive to Banjul ferry terminal to catch up with the ferry if possible the first one available to cross to Barra: 40 minutesFerry crossing to Barra: 50 minutesgo to a restaurant for tea or coffee at clients expense: 25 minutesfrom barra drive to Amdalay then to Karang for border formalities: 40 minutesdrive from Karang to Fathala park into neighboring Senegal: 15 minutesSafari on: 130 minutesLunch and relax:45 minutesDrive back to Barra via Karang and Amdalaye plus a stop for border formalities: 50 minutesFerry crossing from Barra to Banjul: 50 minutesDrive back to hotels from Banjul for drop off:40 minutes
West Africa Cruise - Accra to Marrakech
From the M/S Expedition, you’ll get the chance to explore one of Africa’s most vibrant (and curiously underexplored) regions from a hotel that goes wherever you do. The second leg of the 32-day West Africa Cruise, this 17-day trip focuses prominently on the roots of the West African slave trade with numerous chances for cultural and natural interaction in port cities and nature preserves along the coast. On-board activities range from open-air painting lessons on the deck to sommelier-led wine-tastings featuring top South African vintages.