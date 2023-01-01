Transferred to Saint-Louis in 1897, the Pont Faidherbe is the city's most significant landmark. The metal arches of this bridge linking Saint-Louis to the mainland were designed by Gustav Eiffel and originally built to cross the Danube. You'll cross its steel planks when driving into town.

The bridge is a grand piece of 19th-century engineering – 507m long with a noteworthy middle swing span that rotates to allow ships to steam up the Senegal River. The entire bridge was rehabilitated in stages between 2008 and 2012, with sections of the original bridge's crumbling metal spans replaced piece by piece with steel replicas of the original design.