Place Faidherbe

With its statue of the French governor who led the colonial expansion eastwards and initiated many ambitious infrastructural projects, this square sits adjacent to several intact 19th-century houses, including the Governor's Palace, and on its north and south side, former barracks known as the Rogniat Casernes. Next to the Governor's Palace, you'll find a lovely 1828 cathedral with a neoclassical facade worth admiring.

This central space is where Saint-Louis splits into its southern part (Sindoné), the old Christian town, and the northern part (Lodo), the original home to the Muslim population.