Parc National de la Langue de Barbarie

This park includes the far southern tip of the Langue de Barbarie peninsula, the estuary of the Senegal River (which contains two small islands) and a section of the mainland on the other side of the estuary. The park covers a total area of 20 sq km, and is home to numerous water birds, swelled from November to April by migrant birds from Europe.

If you choose to come to the park independently, you must first go to the park office at Mouit to pay your entrance fee. Hiring a guide is mandatory. At the river you can also arrange a boat tour (1 or 2 people/extra person CFA8000/2500), which goes past some of the prime nesting sites in the park.