Known as the 'Iona of the East', the island of Inchcolm (meaning 'St Columba's Island') lies east of the Forth bridges, less than a mile off the Fife coast. Only 800m long, it's home to the ruins of Inchcolm Abbey, one of Scotland's best-preserved medieval abbeys, founded by Augustinian priors in 1123.

Access is by ferry from Queensferry. The trip also gives you the chance to see the island's grey seals, as well as puffins and other seabirds.