Newhaven Harbour

Newhaven was once a distinctive fishing community whose fishwives tramped the streets of Edinburgh’s New Town selling caller herrin (fresh herring) from wicker creels on their backs. Modern development has dispelled the fishing-village atmosphere, but the little harbour still boasts its picturesque lighthouse.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Looking up the hill at Edinburgh Castle. Edinburgh Castle

    Edinburgh Castle

    2.27 MILES

    Edinburgh Castle has played a pivotal role in Scottish history, both as a royal residence – King Malcolm Canmore (r 1058–93) and Queen Margaret first made…

  • ROSLIN, SCOTLAND - JULY 18, 2016: Rosslyn Chapel (Collegiate Chapel of St Matthew), found by by William Sinclair. It was mentioned in The Da Vinci Code book

    Rosslyn Chapel

    8.82 MILES

    Many years may have passed since Dan Brown's novel The Da Vinci Code and the subsequent film came out, but floods of visitors still descend on Scotland's…

  • Bell on the Roal Yacht Britannia.

    Royal Yacht Britannia

    0.73 MILES

    Built on Clydeside, the former Royal Yacht Britannia was the British Royal Family's floating holiday home during their foreign travels from the time of…

  • Traquair house near Peebles.

    Traquair House

    26.32 MILES

    One of Scotland's great country houses, Traquair House has a power­ful, ethereal beauty, and exploring it is like time travel. Odd, sloping floors and a…

  • Detail of main facade of Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.

    Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art

    2.44 MILES

    Edinburgh's gallery of modern art is split between two impressive neoclassical buildings surrounded by landscaped grounds some 500m west of Dean Village…

  • Scottish Parliament Building

    Scottish Parliament Building

    2.19 MILES

    The Scottish Parliament Building, on the site of a former brewery and designed by Catalan architect Enric Miralles (1955–2000), was opened by the Queen in…

  • Royal Botanic Garden

    Royal Botanic Garden

    1.23 MILES

    Edinburgh's Royal Botanic Garden is the second-oldest institution of its kind in Britain (after Oxford), and one of the most respected in the world…

  • Reflections of The Falkirk Wheel at night 1366835562 boat, calm, circles, colourful, famous, forth and clyde canal, imaginative, innovative, landmark, mechanism, nobody, outdoor, reflections, rotating, scenic, tranquil, unique, waterway

    Falkirk Wheel

    25.05 MILES

    Completed in 2002, the Falkirk Wheel is a modern engineering marvel, a rotating boat lift that raises vessels 115ft from the Forth & Clyde Canal to the…

Nearby Edinburgh attractions

1. Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop

0.29 MILES

This state-of-the-art building located on an old railway siding is the first purpose-built centre dedicated to sculpture in the UK. There are regular…

3. Biscuit Factory

0.93 MILES

This recent addition to Leith’s hipster scene is a creative arts hub housed in an old biscuit factory, also home to Edinburgh Gin’s second distillery…

4. The Shore

1.08 MILES

The most attractive part of Leith is this cobbled waterfront street alongside the Water of Leith, lined with pubs and restaurants. Before the docks were…

5. Trinity House

1.16 MILES

This neoclassical building dating from 1816 was the headquarters of the Incorporation of Masters and Mariners (founded in 1380), the nautical equivalent…

7. Leith Links

1.44 MILES

This public park was originally common grazing land but is more famous as the birthplace of modern golf. Although St Andrews has the oldest golf course in…

8. Out of the Blue Drill Hall

1.44 MILES

A multi-purpose, family-friendly arts hub, Out of the Blue occupies a magnificent old drill hall dating back to 1901 and hosts events, exhibitions,…