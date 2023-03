The most attractive part of Leith is this cobbled waterfront street alongside the Water of Leith, lined with pubs and restaurants. Before the docks were built in the 19th century this was Leith’s original wharf. An iron plaque in front of No 30 marks the King’s Landing – the spot where George IV (the first reigning British monarch to visit Scotland since Charles II in 1650) stepped ashore in 1822.