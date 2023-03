Lauriston Castle has one of the most remarkable Edwardian interiors in Scotland, with elements dating back to the 16th century. Gifted to the nation in the 1920s, the beautiful gardens, which remain free to the public, were originally laid out by William Playfair in the 1840s. The Italian and Japanese gardens are lovely tranquil spots for a picnic, and the views over the Firth of Forth and Cramond Island are magnificent.