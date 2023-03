Opened in 1913, Edinburgh Zoo is one of the world's leading conservation zoos. Edinburgh's captive breeding program has helped save many endangered species, including Siberian tigers, pygmy hippos and red pandas. The main attractions are the two giant pandas, Tian Tian and Yang Guang, who arrived in December 2011, and the penguin parade (the zoo's penguins go for a walk every day at 2.15pm). The zoo is 2.5 miles west of the city centre.