The most westerly of Edinburgh’s seven hills, and the city’s largest woodland, Corstorphine offers steep (but short) ascents, venerable woodland and spectacular views over Edinburgh, the Firth of Forth, Ben Lomond and beyond from its long ridge. Look out for badgers, kestrels and owls, the walled garden and Clermiston Tower, built in 1871 to celebrate the centenary of Sir Walter Scott’s birth. Edinburgh Zoo sits on the southern slope.