A working community smallholding with a range of farm animals (including woolly pigs!), a wildlife garden, a play park, a mini farm shop, and a pet lodge housing tortoises and chinchillas, Gorgie City Farm has been going for 30 years and was saved by a fundraising campaign in 2016. This little piece of Scottish countryside in the middle of the city remains one of the best free family days out in Edinburgh. It's about a 15-minute walk from Haymarket Station.