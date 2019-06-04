A hidden gem loved by local hikers and dog walkers, Cammo is all ancient woodlands, crumbling ruins and faded grandeur. Located on Edinburgh’s northwestern fringe, it was once one of the city's most impressive private residences but is now managed by Edinburgh city council. Wander the overgrown walled garden, climb the steps to the facade of Cammo House, walk up to the old water tower, looming above the wheat fields, and revel in the peaceful ambience of this almost forgotten place.