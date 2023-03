Long a residence of the Douglases of Morton, this impressive structure exhibits several architectural phases, from tumbled 12th-century masonry with oyster shells poking from the mortar to a 17th-century painted timber ceiling. Most charming of all is the elaborate 16th-century doocot (dovecote) at the far end of the gardens. Be sure to pop into the beautiful Romanesque church of St Fillan's, next door to the castle.