If the kids are tiring of historic buildings, a trip here might make them feel more kindly towards Fife. Situated at North Queensferry, beneath the Forth Bridge, this is a blockbuster aquarium with all those ‘respect’ species like sharks and piranhas, as well as seals and touch pools with rays and other sea creatures. You can even arrange guided dives with sharks. It’s a little cheaper if you pre-purchase tickets online.