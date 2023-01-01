One of Scotland's finest stately homes, Hopetoun House has a superb location in lovely grounds beside the Firth of Forth. The family seat of the earls of Hopetoun, it has two parts: the older, built between 1699 and 1707 and dominated by a splendid stairwell with (modern) trompe l'oeil paintings, and the newer, designed between 1720 and 1750 by three members of the Adam family – William, and his sons, Robert and John. Guided tours run on weekdays at 2pm.

The highlights are the red and yellow Adam drawing rooms, lined in silk damask, and the view from the roof terrace. Britain's most elegant equine accommodation – where the earls once housed their pampered racehorses – is now the stylish Stables Kitchen, a delightful spot for lunch or afternoon tea.

The 2428-hectare grounds, where red deer roam in summer, offer sweeping Firth of Forth views. Rangers lead walks on the last Sunday of the month at 3.30pm, as well as activities such as foraging, pond-dipping and bushcraft.

Hopetoun House is 2 miles west of Queensferry along the coast road. Driving from Edinburgh, turn off the A90 onto the A904 just before the Forth Bridge and follow the signs.