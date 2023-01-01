Linlithgow Canal Centre

Lying 200m south of the town centre is the Union Canal and this pretty one-room museum documenting its 200-year history. The centre runs 2½-hour canal-boat trips (adult/child £8/5) west to the Avon Aqueduct, departing at 2pm Saturday and Sunday Easter to September, and occasionally to the Falkirk Wheel (£22). Shorter 25-minute town cruises (adult/child £4/3) aboard colourful Union Canal veteran Victoria leave every half-hour during the centre’s opening times. It also offers self-drive and crewed boat hire (from £80).