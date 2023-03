Built between the 1420s and the 1530s, this Gothic church is topped by a controversial aluminium spire added in 1964, representing a crown of thorns. The church is said to be haunted by a ghost that foretold James IV of his impending defeat at Flodden in 1513.

Mary, Queen of Scots, was likely baptised here, and Oliver Cromwell billeted troops here when he invaded Scotland in 1650 – the holes from their musket shot still mark the walls.