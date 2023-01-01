Mackintosh at the Willow

Opened in 2018, this reconstruction of the original Willow tearoom that Mackintosh designed and furnished in the early 20th century for restaurateur Kate Cranston offers authentic design splendour in its original location. You can admire the architect's distinctive touch in just about every element; he had free rein and even the teaspoons were given his attention. Alongside the tearoom is a visitor centre, with a two-level interactive exhibition about the historical context and Kate Cranston's collaboration with Mackintosh and Margaret Macdonald.

The tearoom offers breakfasts, snacks, light lunches and afternoon teas. Tearoom tours (adult/child £7.50/5.50) run Wednesday to Saturday at 9am and 10am and Sundays at 10am. They last 45 minutes and should be prebooked on bookings@mackintoshatthewillow.com. More specialised architectural tours are also available.