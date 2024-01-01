Charts the history of the Royal Highland Fusiliers, as well as previous regiments, from 1678 to the present. The walls are dripping with exhibits, including uniforms, medals, pictures and other militaria. The wrought iron was designed by Mackintosh. The museum is looking for a new home, so check the website before visiting.
Royal Highland Fusiliers Museum
Glasgow
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.42 MILES
Glasgow Cathedral has a rare timelessness. The dark, imposing interior conjures up medieval might and can send a shiver down the spine. It's a shining…
21.77 MILES
Hold Stirling and you control Scotland. This maxim has ensured that a fortress of some kind has existed here since prehistoric times. You cannot help…
1.38 MILES
This visually impressive modern museum at Glasgow Harbour owes its striking curved forms to late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid. A transport museum…
0.85 MILES
Attached to the Hunterian Art Gallery, this is a reconstruction of the first home that Charles Rennie Mackintosh bought with his wife, noted designer…
Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum
0.79 MILES
A magnificent sandstone building, this grand Victorian cathedral of culture is a fascinating and unusual museum, with a bewildering variety of exhibits…
6.01 MILES
Paisley Abbey is well worth the short trip from Glasgow. This majestic Gothic building was founded in 1163 by Walter Fitzalan, first high steward of…
19.09 MILES
Completed in 2002, the Falkirk Wheel is a modern engineering marvel, a rotating boat lift that raises vessels 115ft from the Forth & Clyde Canal to the…
1.04 MILES
This brilliant science museum will keep the kids entertained for hours (that's middle-aged kids, too!). It brings science and technology alive through…
Nearby Glasgow attractions
0.16 MILES
For a time-capsule experience, visit this small apartment in a typical tenement building, offering a vivid insight into middle-class city life in the…
0.28 MILES
In 2018, Charles Rennie Mackintosh's greatest building was gearing up for reopening after a devastating 2014 fire when, unbelievably, another blaze…
0.32 MILES
This spot around the corner from the School of Art is a laundrette that holds art exhibitions, workshops and events.
0.37 MILES
Opened in 2018, this reconstruction of the original Willow tearoom that Mackintosh designed and furnished in the early 20th century for restaurateur Kate…
0.55 MILES
This museum in the national centre for bagpipes covers the history of this Celtic instrument, with several fine historic pieces on display. It's worth…
0.61 MILES
On both banks of the meandering River Kelvin, a tributary of the Clyde, this West End park is popular with dog walkers, foot commuters and canoodling…
0.62 MILES
This narrow lane seems no showcase for a Charles Rennie Mackintosh building, but here it is. The former headquarters of the Daily Record tabloid now…
0.76 MILES
Mackintosh’s first building, designed in 1893, was a striking new headquarters for the Glasgow Herald. Tucked up a narrow lane off Buchanan St, it now…