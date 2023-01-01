Jupiter Artland

The grounds of 17th-century Bonnington House, 10 miles west of Edinburgh, have been lovingly converted by owners and art patrons Robert and Nicky Wilson into a gorgeous, landscaped sculpture park. Meadows and woodland showcase works – many of them specially commissioned – by a clutch of Britain's leading artists, including Antony Gormley, Anish Kapoor, Cornelia Parker and Nathan Coley, anchored by the the vast landscape sculpture Cells of Life by Charles Jencks. A varied events program includes tours every Wednesday at 10.30am.