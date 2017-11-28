Madain Saleh

Riyadh – Al Ula Trip itineraryFly direct from Riyadh airport to Al Ula airportThursday 13:40 pm: Depart from Riyadh airport15:25 pm: Arrival to Al Ula airportStop at Al Ula Museum or visit a local balm tree farm, then hotel check-in and dinnerFriday8:00 am: Breakfast9:00 am: Morning tour stopping at Al Ula Old Town, Musa bin Nusair Fort, Lion tombs4:00 pm: Begin afternoon tour stopping at Ekmaa Mountain Lahyan open library. Enjoy the sunset at Elephant rock area (Mammoth Mountain) with traditional Saudi refreshments8:00 pm: Dinner served at the hotelSaturday 8:00 am: Breakfast9:00 am: Begin the morning tour visiting the Al Hajer site (Mada’in Saleh) and stops at: Railway Station, Visitor Center, Girls Tombs, Al Diwan (Ethleeb mountain), Nabatean Water Reservoir, Nabatean Well and Al Farid Palace1:00 pm: Lunch at the hotel4:30 pm: Hotel check-out, then stop at Harrat Awared Mountains and the date market7:30 pm: Drive to Al Ula airport22:15 pm: Depart time to Riyadh Riyadh-Medina itinerary Fly from Riyadh airport to Medina airport, then drive with your guide to Al Ula town, then return direct from Al Ula airport to Riyadh.Friday05:00 am: Departure from Riyadh airport06:30 am: Arrival at Medina airport and drive to Al Ula (360km) stopping at Al Bent Dam in Khyber (refreshment break on the journey)11:30 pm: Check in at hotel, lunch and rest3:00 pm: Visit Al Ula old town and Musa bin Nusair Fort then Ekmaa Mountain Lahyan open library.Enjoy the sunset at Elephant rock area (Mammoth Mountain) with traditional Saudi refreshments8:00 pm: Dinner served at the hotelSaturday9:00 am: Begin the morning tour visiting the Al Hajer site (Mada’in Saleh) and stops at Railway Station, Visitor Centre, Girls Tombs, Al Diwan (Ethleeb mountain), Nabatean Water Reservoir, Nabatean Well, Al Farid Palace1:00 pm: Lunch at the hotel4:30 pm: Hotel check-out then stop at the Harrat Awared Mountain , Al Ula Museum and date market7:30 pm: Drive to Al Ula airport22:15 pm: Depart time to RiyadhIncluded in the price◦ Letters of permission required from the authorities for security◦ A local English-speaking tour guide◦ Transport to all sites and to/from the airport◦ Accommodation at ARAC-Al-Ula-Resort on a shared room basis and half boardSpecial advicePlease note that there will not be a Haya Tour guide to meet you at Riyadh airport. However, you will be met at your destination airport by your guide or driver.The price for this tour does not include the airfare. We are happy to arrange this for you or alternatively, you can arrange your own flights ensuring that you arrive in time to begin the tour. Please contact us if you would like fight details and prices.Please note: Ula Museum is sometimes closed at the weekend.