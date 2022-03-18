Eat
Sandalandala
This spacious summertime terrace bar and restaurant, connected to a campground on the northern end of the resort, feels like a relaxing antidote to the…
The southernmost point on the Romanian Black Sea coast just happens to be party central. Vama Veche is the place where ageing hippies and bearded hipsters commingle, let their hair down and bond over beers and beach. 'Vama' has stubbornly resisted attempts by developers to drag it upmarket and still retains a whiff of counterculture rebellion – a rep it developed in the '80s when it was a haven for artists, hedonists and free thinkers. That said, don't come looking for peace and quiet. Vama can get impossibly crowded in July and August. Instead, this is the place to dance all night and sleep it off on the beach the next day.
Eat
This family-run inn on the main highway that passes through town takes home-cooking to a new level. Traditional Romanian dishes, as well as ample fish and…
Eat
This informal grill-and-picnic-tables beachfront place draws big crowds, particularly campers from the nearby wild campsites. The fresh fish is grilled on…
Eat
Restaurant Lyana is a popular, convenient spot to grab a quick bite, including a welcome breakfast of omelettes and coffee. Choose from sun-soaked seats…
