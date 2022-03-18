The southernmost point on the Romanian Black Sea coast just happens to be party central. Vama Veche is the place where ageing hippies and bearded hipsters commingle, let their hair down and bond over beers and beach. 'Vama' has stubbornly resisted attempts by developers to drag it upmarket and still retains a whiff of counterculture rebellion – a rep it developed in the '80s when it was a haven for artists, hedonists and free thinkers. That said, don't come looking for peace and quiet. Vama can get impossibly crowded in July and August. Instead, this is the place to dance all night and sleep it off on the beach the next day.