Muzeul Național Secuiesc

About 200m south of Parcul Elisabeta, this wide-ranging museum has exhibitions on natural history, local history, Székely crafts and costumes, plus displays of archaeological discoveries from around the region. There's also a library with the oldest surviving Hungarian-language version of the Bible. The building holding these varied exhibitions is itself a masterpiece, in the style of a fortified church with colourfully tiled spiked roofs; it was designed by leading Hungarian architect Kós Károly between 1911 and 1912.

The museum's earliest incarnation dates even earlier, to 1875.