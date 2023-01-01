Prejmer Fortified Church

If we had a choice of fortresses in which to wait out a siege, we’d opt for Prejmer. This superbly preserved complex has the most powerful fortified walls in Transylvania at 4.5m thick. Prejmer’s fortress was originally constructed in the early 1200s by Teutonic knights. A 15th-century reconstruction shaped it into the battering-ram-proof fortification that stands today, encircling a Gothic church. The 270 store rooms were once packed with produce to allow inhabitants to stay fed while under attack.